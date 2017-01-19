Ohio begins to replace public art collection at Rhodes Tower
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-foot mural depicting Ohio's native plant life and four seasons has gone on public display at a state office tower as the state begins gradually replacing the building's extensive public art collection.
It's the first new piece of public art displayed at the Rhodes Tower in Columbus since its opening in 1972.
Local artist Mandi Caskey volunteered her time to create the mural, which was unveiled Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Administrative Services says it plans to slowly replace much of the more than 75-piece art collection at a pace of one or two pieces a year. Its assistant director says some pieces are outdated, shabby or damaged.
The mural appears on an observation deck on the 40th floor, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
