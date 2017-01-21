Johnson & Wales culinary arts museum to close to the public
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Johnson & Wales University is permanently closing its culinary arts museum to the public.
The university announced Thursday that the closure will take effect Feb. 27. It is continuing to digitize the museum's holdings for research and viewing online .
The museum opened in 1989 and is home to more than 200,000 pieces.
A university spokesman says students, faculty and staff need more space to work as teams. They'll use the museum at the
There's 25,000 square feet of gallery space.
The university's curriculum has changed in recent years and is now more focused on collaborative learning.
