Subversive style trends of 2017
What walks down the runway is directly influenced not just by the seasons that came before, but also by the economy and political climate.
Trends don’t happen in a vacuum. What walks down the runway for 2017 is directly influenced not just by the seasons that came before, but also by the economy and political climate.
Buy nothing at all
Fashion may have a reputation for being elitist, but Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia just handed the power back to the people. For Balenciaga, Gvasalia sent outfits inspired by office workers down a runway of drab commercial carpeting. The populist message was driven home by an altered version of Bernie Sanders’ campaign logo on designs. For Vetements, 36 looks of stereotypical everyday dress were presented. There was a punk, an emo, a couch potato, a southern gentleman, PTA parents and pensioners. It was a show about identity, diversity and unity. This is the most subversive — and empathetic — menswear trend of 2017: it requires that you purchase nothing at all.
Statement sleeves
An emphasis on arms began in streetwear a few years ago, but graphic sleeves and stretched-out knits now seem mild in comparison to this year’s leg of mutton, bell, bishop and puffed sleeves. Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Simone Rocha and Marques Almeida all showcased these voluminous silhouettes. Pick a less structured fabric like a cotton or knit to make the trend more wearable.
‘80s power suits
If the popularity of Netflix series Stranger Things wasn’t enough of a hint, a look to the runway will tell you that the eighties are back in full force. This trend is best illustrated in the wide shoulders and power suiting prominent in both men’s and women’s collections — and as seen here on stylist Asena Saribatur during Istanbul Fashion Week.
