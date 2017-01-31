Life

'Baked slop': Delaware sticks to prison loaf; others end use

In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, inmate Kevin Dickens eats a chunk of nutraloaf during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, inmate Kevin Dickens eats a chunk of nutraloaf during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. "Basically, it's baked slop," Dickens explained as he picked at a hunk of nutraloaf during a prison interview. He's is no stranger to the quasi-palatable concoction also known as an "alternative meal plan" or "behavior modified meal." He holds the dubious distinction of being on a loaf diet for longer than any other Delaware inmate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SMYRNA, Del. — While other states are gradually moving away from special diets for unruly prisoners, Delaware officials are sticking with their use of what is commonly known as "the loaf."

That's the name given to a mashup of vegetables, bread, rice and other ingredients typically given to inmates for misbehaviour involving food or bodily waste.

Pennsylvania replaced the loaf with bagged meals in October, and Maryland's prison chief rescinded its use last month.

But Delaware is sticking with the loaf, serving it to 30 inmates in 2015, and 17 last year.

Meanwhile, state officials have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Delaware inmate who says he was "constructively starved" when placed on a loaf diet for five consecutive weeks.

Prison officials say they didn't violate his rights.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...