Pineapple, cheese, raisins, oil: Prison loaf varies by state
SMYRNA, Del. — Special meals prepared for prison inmates for
___
DELAWARE ALTERNATIVE MEAL PLAN
Pineapple chunks
Tomato puree
Chopped spinach
Sliced potatoes
Cheese sauce mix
Nonfat dry milk
Oatmeal
Rice
Carrots
Wheat bread
Salad oil
___
MARYLAND SPECIAL MANAGEMENT MEAL
Whole wheat bread
Imitation cheese
Carrots
Canned spinach
Seedless raisins
Great northern beans
Vegetable oil
Tomato paste
Nonfat/skim dry milk
Potato flakes
___
PENNSYLVANIA
1
Cooked white rice
Raw potatoes, skin on
Grated carrots
Shredded cabbage
Dry oatmeal
Mashed great northern beans with liquid or any bean
Softened margarine
___
NORTH CAROLINA NUTRALOAF MEAL
Black-eyed peas, canned
Great Northern beans, canned
Carrots, canned
Turnip greens, canned
Tomato paste
Oil
Eggs, whole, frozen (for vegan recipe, substitute 5 ounces fresh bananas)
White grits
Rolled oats
-
