Life

Pineapple, cheese, raisins, oil: Prison loaf varies by state

In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, inmate Kevin Dickens eats a chunk of nutraloaf during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, inmate Kevin Dickens eats a chunk of nutraloaf during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. "Basically, it's baked slop," Dickens explained as he picked at a hunk of nutraloaf during a prison interview. He's is no stranger to the quasi-palatable concoction also known as an "alternative meal plan" or "behavior modified meal." He holds the dubious distinction of being on a loaf diet for longer than any other Delaware inmate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SMYRNA, Del. — Special meals prepared for prison inmates for misbehaviour related to food or bodily waste go by a variety of names, including nutraloaf, alternative meal plan, and behaviour modified meal. States also differ in how they prepare such meals. Following are ingredient lists used in Delaware and North Carolina, and those formerly used in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

___

DELAWARE ALTERNATIVE MEAL PLAN

Pineapple chunks

Tomato puree

Chopped spinach

Sliced potatoes

Cheese sauce mix

Nonfat dry milk

Oatmeal

Rice

Carrots

Wheat bread

Salad oil

___

MARYLAND SPECIAL MANAGEMENT MEAL

Whole wheat bread

Imitation cheese

Carrots

Canned spinach

Seedless raisins

Great northern beans

Vegetable oil

Tomato paste

Nonfat/skim dry milk

Potato flakes

___

PENNSYLVANIA Behaviour MODIFIED MEAL FOOD LOAF

1 per cent reduced fat milk or reconstituted soy milk

Cooked white rice

Raw potatoes, skin on

Grated carrots

Shredded cabbage

Dry oatmeal

Mashed great northern beans with liquid or any bean

Softened margarine

___

NORTH CAROLINA NUTRALOAF MEAL

Black-eyed peas, canned

Great Northern beans, canned

Carrots, canned

Turnip greens, canned

Tomato paste

Oil

Eggs, whole, frozen (for vegan recipe, substitute 5 ounces fresh bananas)

White grits

Rolled oats

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...