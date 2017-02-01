Homelessness activists evicted from pricey mansion in London
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — British authorities have evicted a group of squatters who moved into a vacant mansion in one of London's priciest
Police and bailiffs descended on the five-story town house in posh Eaton Square at dawn on Wednesday after a court ruled that the squatters could be evicted.
About a dozen people emerged from the house with bags of clothes and blankets and boxes of food.
Activists calling themselves the Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians had occupied the property for about a week.
Housing campaigners say thousands of London homes are unoccupied, many of them owned by wealthy overseas investors.
British media have reported that the Eaton Square property is owned by Russian banker Andrey Goncharenko.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!