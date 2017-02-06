Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Think it's tough to be a kid? Try being a "first kid" — the child of an American president.
Just ask President Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea. Or President George W. Bush's twins, Jenna and Barbara. And now, President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron, is finding out.
Ten-year-old Barron was the target of a poorly received joke tweeted by a "Saturday Night Live" writer on Jan. 20 as the new First Family reveled in Inauguration Day events. Separately in Chicago, comedian Shannon Noll played the title character in "Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime," which had a recent run at a
Both instances have revived age-old questions about the sometimes less-than-kid glove treatment of presidential kids.
The White House recently appealed for privacy for Barron.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!