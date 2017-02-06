Lawmakers again propose prison time for leaving kids in car
A
A
Share via Email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Parents who leave a child unattended in their car could face a year in prison under a bill being considered by Rhode Island state legislators.
The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a Tuesday hearing on the legislation.
Democratic Rep. Patricia Serpa's proposal would make it a crime to leave a child under 7 years old in a car for longer than five minutes. Parents could also be fined or imprisoned for leaving a child under 14 years old unattended in the car if the weather is extremely hot or cold.
Some parents spoke out against similar bills introduced last year.
A Senate bill died in the final hours of last year's session, causing its sponsor, Democratic Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, to criticize lawmakers for caring more about animal welfare than children.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!