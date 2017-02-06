Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Magdeburg Zoo
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany.
The cubs were born Dec. 25 but have mostly remained in their birth box since then. Keepers took the female and three males out to be weighed and allowed them to explore the lion enclosure on Monday.
Mom Kiara and Father Madiba had two sets of offspring last year. Two older cubs were born in April.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!