Ghosting, shade, microaggression hit Merriam-Webster website

NEW YORK — Attention, word nerds: This is your bonus round, courtesy of Merriam-Webster.

In addition to elevating "surreal" in 2016 to word of the year, the dictionary company on Tuesday added about 1,000 new words and new definitions to existing listings on its website , Merriam-webster.com.

Among 17 of the latest disclosed by the company are: "arancini," those stuffed, breaded and fried Italian rice balls; "conlang," meaning an invented language like Klingon; "fast fashion" and "microaggression," a flash-point favourite on some college campuses.

This is the first time the company has freshened up website listings since 2014, when it added entries to a new paper edition of its collegiate book and online at the same time.

