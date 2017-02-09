French court: Dating site can keep promoting infidelity
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Dating site Gleeden can keep singing the praises of cheating, a French court ruled Thursday in throwing out a complaint from a federation of Catholic families that the site's business model is immoral and illegal because it encourages extramarital affairs.
A Paris civil court said that promoting infidelity in advertisements wasn't unlawful because adultery isn't a criminal
"It is a victory of freedom of speech over religious bigotry," Caroline Mecary, the lawyer for Gleeden, told The Associated Press. "The plaintiff sought to use legal proceedings to promote a reactionary and conservative vision of the couple and the family, but the court was not fooled."
Mecary said the case was the first of its kind to be brought to a French court.
Gleeden, a
The National Confederation of Catholic Family Associations had asked the court to ban Gleeden from referring to extramarital relations in its communications and to say that the contracts between the
The French Catholic association had accused Gleeden of helping people commit adultery and break one of the obligations of marriage. The dating site was also seen by the group as promoting "anti-social
But the court ruled that the federation was not eligible to file a complaint because the legal issues around infidelity only can be raised within a private marital relationship and because cheating on one's spouse doesn't always rise to a civil violation.
"The reference to infidelity cannot be characterized as unlawful action since the breach of the duty of fidelity does not necessarily constitute a fault," the ruling said.
Gleeden says its users are responsible adults and that no ads or
"The site addresses demands, but doesn't create them," the company said in its pleadings.
Mecary said the federation's complaint showed a willingness to undermine France's traditional secularism.
"What would have been said had the complaint been filed by an association of Muslim families?" she said.
The Catholic association, which claims 35,000 families as members, has yet to decide whether to appeal Thursday's ruling. It's lawyer, Erwan Le Morhedec, said he thinks there is legal grounds for an appeal.
"Freedom of speech, especially in the advertising field, has legal limits," he told The AP in a phone interview.
Le Morhedec said Gleeden, through its business activity, seeks to impose its owners' views about family on public opinion when "duplicity, deceit and lies" don't need to be promoted.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!