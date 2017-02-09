More Ruth's Salads pimento cheese recalled in Southeast
A
A
Share via Email
CHESTER, S.C. — Authorities have announced a wider recall of Ruth's Salads products after listeria was found in a batch of the spread maker's products at a South Carolina plant.
The South Carolina Agriculture Department said in a news release it has revoked the company's license to make food at the Chester plant until workers can clean and disinfect the facility.
The newly recalled products include all varieties of pimento cheese and cream cheese with pineapple and pecans.
Officials say any product labeled "Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC" should not be eaten and should returned for a full refund.
Pimento spread labeled "Made in Charlotte, NC" was recalled in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee last week after North Carolina agriculture officials found listeria at a different Ruth's Salads plant.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!