Social media mocks Education Department for misspelled tweet
WASHINGTON — The Education Department is getting social media criticism after misspelling the name of a prominent African-American sociologist.
In a tweet Sunday from its official account, the department attributes a quotation to W.E.B. DeBois (doo-BOYZ'), incorrectly spelling the last name with an "E."
It immediately drew hundreds of responses mocking the department's misspelling of the sociologist's last name, which is correctly spelled D-U B-O-I-S.
One commenter tweeted: "Looks like @Betsy DeVos is in charge now!" referring to the billionaire GOP donor narrowly confirmed as education secretary last week with a tie-breaker vote by
Others posted quizzical looks from African-American students.
Another tweeted: "Smooth move during #BlackHistoryMonth."
Email messages seeking comment from the Education Department were not immediately returned.
