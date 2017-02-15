Greece says no to Gucci fashion show at Acropolis
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's culture ministry has rejected a request by Italian luxury brand Gucci to use the ancient Acropolis for a fashion event this summer.
Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state television a panel of ministry experts turned down the request late Tuesday, adding she was in "total agreement."
The Acropolis is listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations cultural organization, Unesco.
Koniordou said: "We have a duty to defend the importance of (the Acropolis) ... a global symbol of democracy and freedom."
Requests for commercial use of ancient monuments in Greece are rarely approved.
American singer Jennifer Lopez was granted access to the Acropolis for a 2008 photo shoot. The site also featured in the 2014 film "The Two Faces of January" starring Viggo Mortensen and Kirsten Dunst.
