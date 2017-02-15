Narciso Rodriguez offers a 'no shenanigans' collection
A
A
Share via Email
Some of latest highlights at New York Fashion Week:
NO SHENANIGANS FOR NARCISO RODRIGUEZ
If you're looking for fuss and noise in your fashion, don't go see Narciso Rodriguez.
Rodriguez presented a sleek, disciplined and beautifully tailored collection Tuesday evening, thrilling fashion fans who might be wearying from some of the louder spectacles of Fashion Week, now in its closing days.
And while some designers sent overt messages about the nation's political and social turmoil — slogans on T-shirts, for example — Rodriguez was happy to let his craftsmanship do the talking. "No shenanigans anywhere," he said, summing up his collection.
"I think there's so much fashion today and there's so much
Standout garments included dresses and tops with ladder-like cutouts in front, adding a bit of spice to the impeccably tailored look. There were cropped pants, a few filmy black tops, and shimmering paillette dresses. There were sleek cashmere or wool coats in black, white,
"I think everything that happens in the world affects any creator, any filmmaker, everyone, and this is certainly a time where I was focusing on creating things that women were going to be wearing in the future," Rodriguez said. "And hopefully getting rid of any of the nonsense."
He said he hoped to be making garments that women would keep forever in their closets.
"I think we have the capability ... to create things that empower people — not because they're wearing huge shoulder pads, or impractical things, or costumes, but you can make people feel really good by giving them something that they'll treasure for their entire life, and they'll want to keep in their wardrobe forever and hopefully pass it on to their daughter," he said.
Front-row guests included the newly arrived Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons, and actress Sarah Jessica Parker.
— Jocelyn Noveck
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!