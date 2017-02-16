Hillary Clinton: Designer de La Renta inspired immigrants
NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event
Clinton noted that the Dominican-born de la Renta was an immigrant and asked, "Aren't we proud and grateful that he was?"
Clinton joined former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vogue editor Anna Wintour at Thursday's ceremony at Grand Central Terminal.
None of them directly referenced Republican Donald Trump or his victory over Clinton for the presidency. But like Clinton, Bloomberg praised the contributions of immigrants. He said the United States is great because it welcomes people from around the world.
Trump has vowed to restrict immigration through measures including building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
