The Latest: USDA reposts some online animal welfare records
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the USDA's decision to remove animal welfare records from its
1:45 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reposted some animal welfare records following complaints from animal rights groups and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.
The records posted Friday do not include inspection reports on other animal facilities such as horse and dog breeding
The agency's decision earlier this month to remove the online database angered animal welfare groups and Schumer, who on Friday had urged the USDA to reconsider.
The USDA says it removed the information as part of an effort to balance government transparency with personal privacy. It says more reports could be reposted following an ongoing review of what information it puts online.
The Associated Press first reported on the USDA removing the inspection reports earlier this month.
___
8:55 a.m.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says the federal Department of Agriculture under President Donald Trump has backtracked on animal welfare by deleting an online database of inspection reports on animal facilities such as dog breeding
The New York Democrat says Friday that the database helped expose puppy mills and other inhumane facilities. He has written the USDA urging it to reconsider the decision, which he says puts animals at risk. Schumer says the USDA inspects about 9,000 breeding
In a statement on its
-
