VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about art therapy
WASHINGTON — Karen Pence wants people to know that art therapy isn't exactly arts and crafts.
The wife of
"They can do things that help the patient have a little more control," Mrs. Pence told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview.
Art therapists use art, the creative process and the artwork patients create to help them explore feelings, resolve emotional conflicts, manage
Mrs. Pence, an artist whose specialty is painting
As Indiana's first lady from January 2013 until last month, Mrs. Pence visited art therapy programs across the state, as well as in Israel, Canada, Japan and Germany.
The field is growing, but is not well understood, she said. The American Art Therapy Association says it represents more than 5,000 professional art therapists and others related to the profession.
"One thing I can bring to this as second lady is making people aware of what art therapy is and how it works," Mrs. Pence said. "It's not arts and crafts."
The former elementary school teacher said she was first exposed to art therapy during a visit to a Washington hospital more than a decade ago. Her husband represented Indiana in Congress, and the Pences lived in Washington during his six terms in the House before his fellow Hoosiers elected him to be governor.
She said she has a master's degree in art education, but learned that art therapy "wasn't even something that I would be qualified to do."
Mrs. Pence said art therapy usually is not paid for by insurers, but she doesn't think it's her place to use her new platform to try to encourage them to provide coverage.
"I don't really see my role as policy maker or policy changer," she said. "I just want to make people aware of what art therapy is."
She has served on the board of Tracy's Kids, an art therapy program for youth cancer patients, since 2011. The organization recently
As for the return to Washington, Mrs. Pence described it as a "pretty smooth transition since we lived in Washington for 12 years."
"We have friends, we have places we like to frequent and we know the
