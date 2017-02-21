Kellogg's unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.
Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique
Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.
Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.
The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!