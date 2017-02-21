Michelin Guide misguided as local cafe gets star in error
A
A
Share via Email
BOURGES, France — It's a case of culinary mistaken identity.
The Michelin Guide has accidently awarded one of its coveted stars to a lowly local cafe that shares its name with a gastronomic restaurant 150
In the annual restaurant list unveiled Feb. 9, the publishers confused "Le Bouche a Oreilles" in Bourges, which serves up burgers and fries, with "Le Bouche a Oreille" in Boutervilliers that boasts an award-winning chef.
Calling it "impossible," cafe owner Veronique Jacquet said she laughed when the local radio called her to break the news.
Jacquet, who seemed to be enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, said humbly she has "a small brasserie open from Monday to Friday, serving workers, so nothing to do with a gourmet restaurant."
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!