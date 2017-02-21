Sticker shock for olive oil buyers after bad Italian harvest
ROME — From specialty shops in Rome to supermarkets around the world, lovers of Italian olive oil are in for some sticker shock this year, with prices due to jump by as much as 20
The combination of bad weather and pests hit the harvest in Southern Europe, most of all in Italy, where production is halved from last fall. That's pushing up Italian wholesale prices by 64
In other countries, the ultimate price increases will depend on several factors — such as how much retailers take on the costs themselves and the change in currency values. The U.S., for example, is likely to see a more modest rise in price as a stronger dollar keeps a lid on the cost of imports.
Italy's harvest was especially hard hit by the combination of early rains that knocked buds off the trees and the threat of an olive fly that forced an early harvest, further cutting yields. Wholesale prices of olive oil from Spain, the world's largest producers, are up a more modest 10
Vincenzo Iacovissi, the owner of the Sapor d'Olio olive oil shop in Rome, says sales have dropped, though he's tried to ease the shock for customers by explaining why prices have gone up.
"When there are increases of 15 to 20
Italians collectively consume about 35
Flaminia Leoni, a 50-year-old mother of four, buys 80 to 100
"I buy it more or less always at the same price, in truth, maybe a euro more. But I haven't found this enormous growth in price," she said.
Cedric Casanova, the owner of an Italian grocery in Paris, said he was hoping to get 30,000
"I'm working with a standard price, by trying to assume the cost myself," he said.
With global stocks down just 14
Italian olive oil is more vulnerable than that of other major producers to climate shifts and pests due to its varied topography, from hills in the north to larger groves in the south. This also lends great variety to Italian olive oil, where unique
"We have hundreds of different varieties of olives that are more difficult to defend compared with Spain or northern Africa, where there are big groves that are easier to manage," Di Noia said.
He said the challenge is educating consumers about why they pay for quality.
"We need to learn to choose oils with awareness. Extra-virgin is the juice of a fruit. The primary material from which it derives is very important. Therefore, oil should be tasted and smelled," he said.
Barry reported from Milan.
