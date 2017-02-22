SodaStream recalls thousands of bottles due to danger they could rupture
OTTAWA — SodaStream is recalling thousands of its bottles in Canada and the U.S. because of a danger they may rupture when a user is in the process of carbonating water.
The maker of water carbonation machines said it was voluntarily recalling the bottles due to a manufacturing defect.
No injuries have been reported, but customers are being told to stop using the bottles and contact the company for information on how to return the product for a refund.
According to the recall alert posted online, nearly 7,600 bottles were sold in Canada. About 51,000 were sold in the U.S.
SodaStream said the one-litre bottles are tinted blue, marked dishwasher safe and have a blue plastic bottom and a blue cap.
They were sold between March and November of last year and have a April 2020 expiry date.
