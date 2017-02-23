Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
A
A
Share via Email
Bills to curtail transgender people's access to public restrooms are pending in a dozen states, but even in conservative bastions such as Texas and Arkansas they may be doomed by high-powered opposition.
The bills took on a new significance this week following the decision by President Donald Trump's administration to revoke an Obama-era directive instructing public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms of their chosen gender. Conservative leaders hailed assertions by Trump appointees that the issue was best handled by the states.
Yet at the state level, bills that would limit transgender bathroom access are floundering even though most have surfaced in Republican-controlled legislatures that share common ground politically with Trump. There's been vigorous opposition from business groups and a notable lack of support from several GOP governors.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!