Czech zoo welcomes baby Indian rhinoceros
PLZEN, Czech Republic — A zoo in the Czech Republic has welcomed a new baby rhinoceros.
The Indian rhino was born Feb. 5 at Zoo Plzen, 95
Her mother, Manjula, was pregnant for 485 days, but zoo officials said the birth itself was quick and uneventful. She's now one of 74 Indian rhinos in zoos across Europe.
You can watch the new arrival (and her parents) on the zoo's webcam.
