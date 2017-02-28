1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough is latest NYC food fad
NEW YORK — Raw cookie dough is New York City's latest unlikely food fad.
People who would rather lick the spoon than eat a baked cookie are waiting in long lines outside a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream.
Kristen Tomlan is the 28-year-old founder of DO (DOH') Cookie Dough Confections. She says she's selling 1,500 pounds of cookie dough a day at her Greenwich Village storefront.
About 30 people were lined up across the street from DO when it opened Tuesday morning.
Nancy Lerman said she's been twice before and has tried most of the
She said raw dough is yummier than a baked cookie.
