Celebs use social media to support International Women's Day
LOS ANGELES — Celebrities are using social media to express their support for Wednesday's International Women's Day. A sampling:
— "We must support the empowerment of women & girls today & forever. Let us bring in a future that holds our shared opportunities. #IWD2017" — Forest Whitaker, on Twitter.
— "#internationalwomensday should be everyday. blessings to all the Queens" — Swizz Beatz on Instagram, with a photo of wife Alicia Keys.
— "I will raise my children to be beautiful human beings and powerful men who understand how magnificent women are. I believe that all women, all over the world, are beautiful, whole and powerful. They should be
— "Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights" — Madonna on Instagram, with an outtake from her recent Vogue Germany shoot.
— "Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday" — Adele on Twitter.
— "Happy Women's Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday" — David Beckham on Instagram, with a photo of his wife and daughter.
— "Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay" — Josh Duhamel on Twitter.
— "It's #internationalwomensday and this lady took a break last night to shine all on her own. Wear red. Let's not get to work!" — Jane Lynch on Twitter, with a picture of the Statue of Liberty's torch.
— "Feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women. Following their lead will never steer us wrong." — Lena Dunham, in an essay on LinkedIn.
— " Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th)" — J.K. Rowling on Twitter.
— "It's time to be bold. If you can't be bold for yourself, be bold for others: run for office, volunteer, get active. #BeBoldForChange #IWD" — Chelsea Handler on Instagram.
— "Have a great day. (But just the one remember) #InternationalWomensDay" — Michael Sheen on Twitter.
— "Equity, justice and human rights for women and all gender-oppressed people! #InternationalWomensDay #ADayWithoutAWoman" — Kate Walsh on Twitter.
— "At the end of the day, you may not make the rules — yet — but you can create the reality you want. Embrace your differences, allow yourself the ability to grow, see through the challenges and be present in each aspect of your life. I will be BOLD and challenge the status quo." — Jessica Alba, in an essay on LinkedIn.
— "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the wondrous, fairer, gentler & generally vastly superior sex." — Piers Morgan on Twitter.
— "Wathint' abafazi wathint' imbokodo. #InternationalWomensDay" — Trevor Noah, posting a South African saying that means "You strike the women, you strike the rock," on Twitter.
— "Solidarity. The Statue Of Liberty is dark today. #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay However you choose to express your solidarity — striking, wearing red, making phone calls to your reps, only spending money at women-owned businesses (one of or all of these things) — thank you." — Sophia Bush on Instagram.
— "I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all you female badasses!" — Katie Couric on Twitter.
