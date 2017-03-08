Trump's education adviser promotes private schools
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A top White House education adviser says American families should have various school options for their children, including private schools.
Jason Botel told a National PTA conference on Wednesday that some children may not thrive in traditional public or charter schools and should have an opportunity to attend private schools.
Botel says: "We need an education landscape that offers high quality options to all students and parents."
Botel's message highlighted the focus of the Trump administration on school choice. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a longtime charter school advocate, and Trump recently visited a small, private Catholic school in Florida to promote private-school voucher programs.
Teachers unions fiercely oppose that agenda, saying it will defund traditional public schools.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!