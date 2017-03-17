Toddler with Down syndrome models for British retailer
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — A British clothing retailer is featuring a toddler girl with Down Syndrome as a model in its stores across the United Kingdom.
Britain's ITV reports that Lily Beddall's picture is hanging on the walls of 217 Matalan locations in the U.K.
Her mother, Vicki Beddall, took Lily to see her picture in one of the stores and posted the moment on Facebook . She writes that she's "proud of Lily and proud of what she has achieved." She adds, "no limits for our little girl."
The company's marketing director, Simon Lee, tells The Associated Press "it was a joy to work with Lily" and that the company is thrilled to hear the family enjoyed seeing her photos in its stores.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!