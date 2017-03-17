Wal-Mart buys online clothing seller ModCloth
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Wal-Mart says it bought trendy online clothing seller ModCloth.
The company declined to specify the price on the deal that closed Friday, saying only that it was in the same range as its previous two purchases of online businesses. Those were $51 million and $70 million.
Wal-Mart has been making a big push to pick up smaller online brands as it tries to make headway against Amazon. It spent more than $3 billion for upstart Jet.com last year. Since that time it has purchased other smaller companies, including online footwear retailer ShoeBuy.com and the outdoor gear seller Moosejaw.
But winning over ModCloth's customers, who are fans of its vintage-inspired patterned dresses and inclusive sizing, may be a challenge. Many devoted shoppers have expressed sharp disappointment on social media.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!