Turkish chocolate festival features bust of President Trump
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — One of the highlights at a Turkish chocolate festival has been U.S. President Donald Trump — made of cake icing.
It took Turkish chef Tuba Geckil two days to make the imposing bust of Trump, clad from mid-torso in an edible jacket and striped tie.
Geckil said Saturday she crafts her concoctions after following media coverage and Trump, of course, has been in the news a lot.
Her other icing sculptures at the festival at Istanbul's military museum include John Lennon, Nelson Mandela and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Merkel was a particular challenge, taking Geckil about three weeks to complete, partly because the sugary but stern sculpture includes an outstretched arm and pointed finger.
Geckil displayed her Merkel creation at an international culinary exhibition in Germany last year.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!