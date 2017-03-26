Oh la la! Cypriot renews Platini memorabilia record bid
MOSFILOTI, Cyprus — A Cypriot fan of former soccer player and administrator Michel Platini is renewing a bid to be entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest collection of Plantini memorabilia.
Philippos Stavrou Platini — yes, he legally adopted his sports hero's surname — said he has nearly doubled the number of items he owns from the Frenchman's days as a player and as president of European soccer governing body UEFA to 41,630.
Stavrou Platini told The Associated Press Sunday that losing the record to a Brazilian collector four years ago made him more determined to be crowned the king of all things Platini.
The centerpiece of his collection is the official UEFA suit Plantini wore for years at official functions and gave to his Cypriot admirer as a gift in 2010.
