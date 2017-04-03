California cuts abalone catch, eliminates 2 diving months
SAN FRANCISCO — California wildlife managers have sharply reduced the amount of red abalone that divers can catch this year because ocean conditions have prompted extensive starvation in abalone stocks.
April and November have been removed from this year's fishing calendar for the mollusks.
Red abalone is highly sought after by California divers allowed to catch for sport only in waters north of San Francisco.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2otWRgC) that state Department of Fish and Wildlife environmental scientist Jerry Kashiwada says it will be the first April since 1921 that red abalone cannot legally be harvested.
The annual abalone catch allowed per diver will be cut from 18 to 12 to reduce this year's harvest by 25
That could offset abalone population reductions and low reproduction rates.
Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com
