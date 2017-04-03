Colorado veterinarians 'invite' rescue kittens to wedding
LARKSPUR, Colo. — Veterinarians Michele and Nicholas Anderson don't leave anyone out when they celebrate life's big moments.
The Colorado couple "invited" two rescue kittens to their March wedding and included them in photos.
ABC News reports the newlyweds volunteer at Devine Feline, a cat welfare clinic in Denver near their home. They brought the kittens, Jeeves and Houdini, along on their wedding day to possibly raise awareness about animal welfare issues.
The couple met in vet school and had been dating for four years before getting married.
The kittens remain available for adoption at Devine Feline.
