Eclectic Al Fresco: Outdoor decor gets free-spirited
There are those who prefer perfectly matched furniture and a monochromatic
There's a free-spirited attitude now in outdoor decor, with mix-and-match elements and an easy, colorful, playful charm.
"People are setting up their outdoor spaces just like their family rooms, with a focus on comfort and conversation," says Better Homes & Gardens editor Amy Panos.
"The idea of mixing different furniture styles is coming outdoors. Rather than a matching set, pair different styles. Put a modern sofa with a raw wood table, for example. Pair a teak dining table with brightly colored,
Consider throw pillows and rugs as inexpensive ways to add eclectic flair.
"I like eclecticism," says Ikea's creative lead Karin Gustavsson. "It allows you to create an environment that's more personal, and much more interesting."
Gustavsson was inspired by Indonesian prints and
Crate & Barrel's
He suggests using
Crate & Barrel has a new indoor/outdoor sectional with a powder-coated steel and mesh frame. With navy Sunbrella upholstery, it's a modern piece on its own. But Arenson suggests incorporating a couple of white, cast-aluminum drum tables with mismatched lattice motifs, a variety of concrete planters, and a bold, checkered blue rug. (www.crateandbarrel.com )
RH Restoration Hardware's summer outdoor collection has Javanese batik print and West African mudcloth print pillows, in Sunbrella fabrics. Think about unusual containers for greenery; the retailer has giant clamshells and vintage Chinese tea harvest bowls. (www.rh.com )
Pieces that get the conversation started are great additions to an eclectic outdoor space.
At Anthropologie, British designer Tracey Boyd's octagonal Moussem stool takes a Moroccan-inspired pattern back to its simple, geometric roots, in a warm palette of cream, ebony, sky and persimmon. Illustrator Alex Sickling's folk-inspired ceramic pots feature quirky sketches of playful alpacas. And a hot-air balloon ride over the African savannah inspired the bold patterns on stools by Arizona designer Whitney Pozgay. (www.anthropologie.com )
A dreamcatcher weave creates the back of a breezy swinging chair from Pier 1 that can be hung from a beam or tree, or on a free-standing frame. A polyester umbrella with a jaunty floral motif would be a pretty accent on a deck or patio with all-weather wicker armchairs and a simple fire pit. Also here, a hand-gilded Balinese umbrella made of canvas, Durian wood and mother-of-pearl. (www.pier1.com )
Include collections if you've got them — a bowl of pretty stones or shells; a group of vintage tins or bottles.
And don't forget lighting: Battery-operated or electric string lights, lanterns and candles put the finishing touches on a welcoming outdoor space with lots of personality.
