Eclectic Al Fresco: Outdoor decor gets free-spirited

There are those who prefer perfectly matched furniture and a monochromatic colour scheme in decor. But for those who like to shake things up, it's time to take it outside.

There's a free-spirited attitude now in outdoor decor, with mix-and-match elements and an easy, colorful, playful charm.

"People are setting up their outdoor spaces just like their family rooms, with a focus on comfort and conversation," says Better Homes & Gardens editor Amy Panos.

"The idea of mixing different furniture styles is coming outdoors. Rather than a matching set, pair different styles. Put a modern sofa with a raw wood table, for example. Pair a teak dining table with brightly colored, moulded plastic chairs."

Consider throw pillows and rugs as inexpensive ways to add eclectic flair.

The range of colours and patterns in durable outdoor materials is greater than ever.

"I like eclecticism," says Ikea's creative lead Karin Gustavsson. "It allows you to create an environment that's more personal, and much more interesting."

"The different colours and shapes allow you to create a space based on your own mood," she says. "It's a cool style created by artists, designers, photographers, surfers and musicians. Beachy and bohemian."

Gustavsson was inspired by Indonesian prints and colours for Ikea's new JASSA collection, which includes throw cushions, spatterware plates, plaid woven seagrass baskets and rattan lounge chairs. (www.ikea.com )

Crate & Barrel's vice-president of design, Raymond Arenson, concurs. "We're living at an increasingly fast pace, bound to a sleek computer that we keep in our pockets. We need relief, warmth and texture to help us relax," he says. "Eclecticism is a way of helping us slow down to create our own story. It's a philosophy and a way of life, more than a style or fashion. "

He suggests using colour and contrast to achieve the look.

Crate & Barrel has a new indoor/outdoor sectional with a powder-coated steel and mesh frame. With navy Sunbrella upholstery, it's a modern piece on its own. But Arenson suggests incorporating a couple of white, cast-aluminum drum tables with mismatched lattice motifs, a variety of concrete planters, and a bold, checkered blue rug. (www.crateandbarrel.com )

RH Restoration Hardware's summer outdoor collection has Javanese batik print and West African mudcloth print pillows, in Sunbrella fabrics. Think about unusual containers for greenery; the retailer has giant clamshells and vintage Chinese tea harvest bowls. (www.rh.com )

Pieces that get the conversation started are great additions to an eclectic outdoor space.

At Anthropologie, British designer Tracey Boyd's octagonal Moussem stool takes a Moroccan-inspired pattern back to its simple, geometric roots, in a warm palette of cream, ebony, sky and persimmon. Illustrator Alex Sickling's folk-inspired ceramic pots feature quirky sketches of playful alpacas. And a hot-air balloon ride over the African savannah inspired the bold patterns on stools by Arizona designer Whitney Pozgay. (www.anthropologie.com )

A dreamcatcher weave creates the back of a breezy swinging chair from Pier 1 that can be hung from a beam or tree, or on a free-standing frame. A polyester umbrella with a jaunty floral motif would be a pretty accent on a deck or patio with all-weather wicker armchairs and a simple fire pit. Also here, a hand-gilded Balinese umbrella made of canvas, Durian wood and mother-of-pearl. (www.pier1.com )

Include collections if you've got them — a bowl of pretty stones or shells; a group of vintage tins or bottles.