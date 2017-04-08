Life

Debate over in-state tuition for students in US illegally

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, during a Senate Health Committee meeting in Nashville, Tenn. Twenty states already offer cheaper in-state tuition to students who are in the country illegally. Legislation making its way through the Tennessee Legislature would make it the 21st. The bill was proposed by Gardenhire, who argues that immigrants with college degrees will earn higher incomes and pay higher taxes, among other benefits.(AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, during a Senate Health Committee meeting in Nashville, Tenn. Twenty states already offer cheaper in-state tuition to students who are in the country illegally. Legislation making its way through the Tennessee Legislature would make it the 21st. The bill was proposed by Gardenhire, who argues that immigrants with college degrees will earn higher incomes and pay higher taxes, among other benefits.(AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)

Twenty states already offer cheaper in-state college tuition to students who are in the United States illegally.

Legislation making its way through the Tennessee Legislature would make that state the 21st.

Supporters in states where the tuition benefit is available say the policy has boosted Latino enrolment and has helped these students contribute to the economy. Opponents say the policy wrongly rewards immigrants who entered the country illegally.

The debate has been revived in some states as President Donald Trump pursues tougher immigration policies.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...