British Vogue gets new chief editor after 25 years
LONDON — British Vogue's search for a new leader has come to an end with the naming of Edward Enninful as the magazine's new chief editor.
He will be the first male editor of British Vogue.
Enninful, who had been the creative and fashion director at W magazine, has been an influential magazine fashion director for more than 20 years. He was born in Ghana and moved to London as a child.
His predecessor, Alexandra Shulman said in January she was stepping down after 25 years, prompting widespread interest about who would take over one of the most visible positions on the London fashion scene.
