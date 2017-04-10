Prince George, Princess Charlotte to be in Pippa's wedding
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Look for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to steal a few hearts when their aunt Pippa Middleton marries next month.
Kensington Palace said Monday that George, 3, and Charlotte, 1, will be page boy and bridesmaid at the May 20 nuptials of Middleton and financier James Matthews.
They are the children of Prince William and his wife Kate, who is Pippa's sister. William, Kate and Prince Harry will all attend the high-profile wedding. It's not yet clear what role Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will have in the wedding party of her only sister.
Matthews proposed to Pippa Middleton last year. The couple will marry at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, 45 miles (72
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!