She's only 5, but Beckham daughter gets brand protection
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Harper Beckham is only 5 years old, but her famous mother already is taking steps to protect her brand.
Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has registered daughter Harper's name with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe.
That will make it easier for Harper to market items in her own name and also offer her legal protections if she goes into show business.
The application filed in December names Victoria Beckham as the holder of the rights as parent and guardian.
The three sons of Victoria and soccer star David Beckham — Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz — also have their names protected by earlier filings.
The Beckhams have amassed considerable wealth through Victoria's music and David's soccer career.
Victoria Beckham has since launched a popular fashion label.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. economist who foresaw 2008 housing collapse issues dire warning on Vancouver real estate
-
Sackville woman arrested for impaired driving three times in three weeks
-
Chronicle Herald purchase proof that financial strain claim was a 'fabrication': Union
-
Tall ships sailing into Halifax this summer with big events planned
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!