Census: Young women in US favour jobs outside the home
WASHINGTON — The milestones of adulthood for today's millennials: economic security and finishing school — not rushing to get married and have a family.
And once they are married, young women in America are less likely to see homemaking as a career.
The share of young women 25 to 34 who opted to forgo outside employment in
It's part of a long-running trend of higher educational attainment for women but also a reflection of changing attitudes among Americans.
"We see more young women who have a college degree and are in the
More young adults than before are focusing first on receiving a bachelor's degree or higher and securing a job. They are still actively pursuing romantic relationships but opting to cohabitate or court mates while living with mom and dad.
The findings were part of a census report released Wednesday tracking the changing economics and demographics of young adults from 1976 to 2016, with a focus on the current generation of 25 to 34 year olds, known as millennials.
Many analysts had expected that as the economy improved, younger adults would increasingly move out on their own, either living independently or starting families. But that hasn't happened.
Vespa said educational gains for women in particular have led to broader changes as to how Americans view work and family.
Some things to know:
MARRIAGE ON HOLD BUT ROMANCE CONTINUES
Young adults may be delaying marriage that doesn't mean they aren't finding love.
Since 1975, young people living with a boyfriend or girlfriend jumped more than 12 times, from less than 1
Not only are they living together, but they are doing so at around the same age that previous generations would marry.
Since the 1980s, the age when people cohabitate has remained steady at 22 while the age of marriage has risen from 22 to 27 for women.
Still, by and large, young adults were more likely to be living with mom and dad last year.
About 23
SOME MEN FALLING BEHIND
Women are making some gains in the
While the share of young men in the workforce is largely unchanged from 1975 at 84
In addition, four decades ago almost all young women who chose not to work cited "taking care of home and family" as the main reason. But by 2016, less than half of young women who were out of the
Meanwhile, more young men are falling to the bottom of the income ladder. In 1975, 25
Women saw some economic gains, with median income of working women aged 25 to 34 rising from $23,000 to $29,000. Among higher income earners of $60,000 or more, the share of women grew from 2
