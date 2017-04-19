Dental clinic where children got infections can reopen
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A Southern California dental clinic where nearly 70 kids contracted serious infections has received permission from health officials to reopen.
Children's Dental Group in Anaheim has been closed for four months after dozens of young patients were sickened following pulpotomies, or baby tooth root canals. The Orange County Register reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2o3AMFR) that the clinic will reopen next week.
The county's Health Care Agency says the facility has replaced its water delivery system, which is believed to have been the source of the illnesses.
Some children developed a bacterial infection of the mouth that can spread to the gum and bone.
Attorneys representing children who got sick have filed claims against the county and the city. Such claims usually precede lawsuits.
