Recalls this week: Motorized boards, chairs

More than 100,000 motorized boards are being recalled because the rear wheel can lock up, posing a fall hazard. Other recalled consumer products this week include chairs and food dehydrators.

Here's a more detailed look:

MOTORIZED CASTER BOARDS

DETAILS: Razor RipStik electric motorized caster boards. The boards have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium-ion battery. They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph. The manufacturing date is on the bar code label located on the bottom of the product and Razor USA LLC is embossed on the bottom. "RipStik" is printed on the top of the board. They are blue and black in colour . They were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016 through April 2017.

WHY: The rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: More than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries, including one loose tooth and three scrapes and bruises.

HOW MANY: About 158,000.

FOR MORE: Call Razor at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.Razor.com and click on "CPSC Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

CHAIRS

DETAILS: Wooden Stafford Windsor-style dining chairs with four legs sold at Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from June 2016 through December 2016. The chairs have a walnut finish and are intended for indoor use. Purchase order number 200519526, 400519526, 200519525, 400519525, 200524057, 200536057, 200536058 or 400524058 is printed on the UPC label attached to the underside of the chair seat.

WHY: The legs on the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of in-store display chair legs breaking and one report of the chair leg bowing out. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,700.

FOR MORE: Call Cost Plus at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or visit www.worldmarket.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

FOOD DEHYDRATORS

DETAILS: White, EZDRY, six-tray food dehydrators sold at Kohl's stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from June 2016 through February 2017. EZDRY is printed on the front of the dehydrators. EZDRY and the model number EPD60W are printed on a white label on the bottom of the unit. They were sold in a white box labeled "EZDRY by Excalibur" Home Dehydrator with a picture of the product. These products are marked "Date Code: 2116, 2416, or 3316" engraved at the bottom of the label located on the bottom of the unit.

WHY: The food dehydrator can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: 13 reports of the dehydrator overheating and the plastic unit melting, including six reports of fire and one report resulting in property damage to the counter top. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 14,000.