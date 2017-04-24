Shea Moisture hair line company apologizes in ad dust up
The black-founded hair product company Shea Moisture apologized Monday under heavy criticism on social media for a video spot featuring white women.
The online commercial promoting the company's products on sale at Target includes the women, along with a woman of
"Wow - we really f-ed this one up! Please know that our intent was not, & would never be, to disrespect our community," the company's official Twitter account, @SheaMoisture, posted.
The company posted a longer apology on its Facebook page, including: "You guys know that we have always stood for inclusion in beauty and have always fought for our community and given them credit for not just building our business but for shifting the beauty landscape."
