Anna Wintour kicks off Met Gala red carpet
NEW YORK — Vogue's Anna Wintour kicked off the star-studded Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The co-chair of the annual event was spotted early on the red carpet. The Met Gala feeds the annual budget of the museum's Costume Institute, timed to the spring show each year. This year's show features the avant-garde work of Rei Kawakubo (Ray KAH-wa-koo-BOH) who founded Comme des Garcons. Wintour said of the Japanese designer: "She's a genius. Not only does she think outside of the box, she doesn't acknowledge the box."
Wintour glittered in gold, heavily encrusted Chanel. It falls mid-calf and includes a ring of below-the-waist ostrich feathers.
Mega-stars from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music attend the glittery Met Gala each year.
