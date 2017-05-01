Life

Netflix responds to '13 Reasons' critics with more warnings

This image released by Netflix shows Katherine Langford in a scene from the series,

This image released by Netflix shows Katherine Langford in a scene from the series, "13 Reasons Why," about a teenager who commits suicide. The stomach-turning suicide scene has triggered criticism from some mental health advocates that it romanticizes suicide and even promoted many schools across the country to send warning letters to parents and guardians. The show‚Äôs creators are unapologetic, saying their frank depiction of teen life needs to be ‚Äúunflinching and raw.‚Äù (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK — Netflix is responding to critics of its new show "13 Reasons Why" by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.

The 13-episode drama, co-produced by actress and singer Selena Gomez, is based on Jay Asher's young-adult 2007 bestseller about a high school student who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audiotapes detailing the events that led to her death, including sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying.

The show is rated TV-MA and three episodes that contain explicit material have "viewer discretion advised" warnings. Mental health experts wanted more advisories shown.

Netflix said Monday it has now added a warning before the first episode and "also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...