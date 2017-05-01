Netflix responds to '13 Reasons' critics with more warnings
A
A
NEW YORK — Netflix is responding to critics of its new show "13 Reasons Why" by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.
The 13-episode drama, co-produced by actress and singer Selena Gomez, is based on Jay Asher's young-adult 2007
The show is rated TV-MA and three episodes that contain explicit material have "viewer discretion advised" warnings. Mental health experts wanted more advisories shown.
Netflix said Monday it has now added a warning before the first episode and "also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter."
