Top B.C. News as of 10:30 a.m.

Monday, May 1

Here are the top B.C. and Yukon news stories from The Canadian Press as of 10:30 a.m. Coverage plans are included when available. Entries are subject to change as news develops. Projected word counts and timing of stories and updates are subject to change.

Contact the B.C. bureau in Vancouver at 604-687-1662 or vancouver@thecanadianpress.com.

TOP STORIES:

Strong earthquake jolts Yukon, northwestern B.C.

Yukon-BC-Earthquake

WHITEHORSE — A series of earthquakes shook parts of southwestern Yukon and northern British Columbia early Monday morning, knocking out power in the territory's capital. Natural Resources Canada said a quake measuring 6.2 was centred in a remote area 77 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, and 127 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse. 350 words. Will Be Updated. Moved National.

___

COMING LATER TODAY:

Voters in B.C. getting closer to decision time

ElxnBC

VANCOUVER — The last full week of British Columbia's election campaign began Monday with the two main contenders to form the next government starting their campaign days in the Vancouver area. Moves National. PHOTOS, AUDIO.

___

COLORADO MARIJUANA:

The following stories are moving this week, beginning today:

Moved Monday, May 1:

Smoking lounges stoke controversy in Denver

Colorado-Pot-Lounges

DENVER - Colorado is a state where weed is legal but there's nowhere to smoke it. Since the state legalized pot in 2012, there are still fewer than 10 'social consumption' spaces, but that is starting to change. Advocates say it is embarrassing it has taken so long for Denver to allow smoking lounges and they urge Canada to start thinking now about providing spaces for people to consume a perfectly legal substance. 800 words. Moves National. PHOTO, AUDIO.

See Also: Colorado-Pot-Advice (Some advice from officials in Colorado on how Canada should approach the legalization of marijuana.)

___

Tuesday, May 2:

Colorado's edible pot industry goes from villain to model citizen

Colorado-Pot-Edibles

DENVER - Colorado's edibles market has gone from a public enemy to public health success. Although many might assume inhaling hot smoke into your lungs would be the greater public health concern than marijuana candies, it was the edible industry that caused the greatest amount of debate in Colorado. Edibles were almost banned in 2013 and they were splashed all over newspapers in connection with a suicide in 2014. But today the state is a world leader in packaging and dosage rules, with lessons to be learned for Canada. 800 words. Moves National. PHOTO, AUDIO.

See Also: Colorado-Pot-Myths (A look at five myths about marijuana legalization that have been debunked by Colorado's experience.)

___

Wednesday, May 3:

Pot tourism a sensitive subject in Colorado

Colorado-Pot-Tourism

DENVER - Pot tourism is a multi-million dollar industry that the state of Colorado won't promote. It has a bustling tourism industry but visitors wouldn't know it when they arrive at the airport or walk into a local tourist office. The state and its capital city of Denver have been reluctant to promote a substance that is illegal at the federal level and still carries stigma. 800 words. Moves National. PHOTO, AUDIO, VIDEO.

See Also: Colorado-Pot-Church (A look at the International Church of Cannabis, a recently opened place of worship to marijuana.)

___