Sex goes to the highest bidder in 1763
"Harlots" is a historically accurate story and makes its TV debut May 4.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
THE SHOW: Harlots, Season 1, Episode 1
THE MOMENT: Motherly advice
In the filthy streets of 1763 London, one in five women sells sex to stay alive. Brothel owner Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) is one of them. She’s about to auction the virginity of her youngest daughter, Lucy (Eloise Smyth), to the highest bidder. But first she advises her older daughter, Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay, a long way from Downton Abbey), who’s a concubine to a wealthy dolt.
“He’s an easy keeper,” Margaret tells Charlotte. “You could have him droppin’ jewels on your pillow. But you provoke him.”
“He’s a snake,” Charlotte sniffs.
“Indulge him,” Margaret says. “I’m thinkin’ about your future. My ma sold me for a pair of shoes.”
“I’ve heard about those shoes so many times I could start a cobbler’s,” Charlotte says.
“The only safety is money,” Margaret instructs her. “It’s a woman’s only power in the world. Make it your solace and your dream, and one day it will make you free.”
“Are you free?” Charlotte asks.
“I will be,” Margaret says.
Earlier this week I wrote about dystopias. This is another — only it’s real, and historically accurate. It’s pitched as a war between madams, Margaret’s lower-end bawdy house vs. a high-class establishment run by Lydia Quigley (LesleyManville).
But really it’s about societally oppressed women using the one weapon available to them — sexual power — to get the better of the men who oppress them. It’s proto-feminism hidden inside corsets and ribboned shoes.
“This city is made of our flesh,” Margaret sums up. “We’ll have our piece of it.”
Harlots debuts May 4 at 9 p.m. on Super Channel.
Johanna Schneller is a media connoisseur who zeroes in on pop-culture moments. She appears Monday through Thursday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
First look at plans for massive redevelopment near Dufferin Mall
-
Photos: Former Toronto mayor's home hits the market for almost $18M
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!