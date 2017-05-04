Updates news, sports, business and entertainment

TRUMP-NYC

Protesters line up in NYC, hoping for chance to boo Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A few hundred protesters lined up on the sidewalks along Manhattan's West Side Highway, hoping for a chance to boo Donald Trump's motorcade as he made his first trip back to New York since becoming president of the United States.

Trump is attending an evening dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now a museum.

New York was the scene of several huge demonstrations in the early days of Trump's presidency. Thursday's rally was a much smaller affair.

Protesters near the Intrepid held signs saying "Dump Trump" and chanted "Not my president."

Some demonstrators yelled "shame!" at people who appeared to be headed to the dinner, which was being held to commemorate a World War II battle.

FRANCE-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Singer Doherty: Le Pen not "a distant threat"

PARIS (AP) — Singer Pete Doherty is calling French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen "a shadow at the gate," and has joined French artists and students rallying and singing for openness and tolerance.

While Le Pen stumped with the rural poor who feel left behind by globalization, some 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism and other groups gathered in Paris on Thursday night.

Doherty said Le Pen's anti-immigration, closed-borders platform is "not some distant threat, you know. It's like a shadow at the gate."

The crowd held signs reading "Multicolored people = Happy France" and "No borders, no nations."

Le Pen faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential runoff Sunday.

CINCO DE MAYO-AMBIVALENCE

Cinco de Mayo met with more ambivalence in age of Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric are leaving some Mexican Americans and immigrants feeling ambivalent about Cinco de Mayo.

It's a holiday that many already thought was appropriated by breweries, liquor companies and bars.

Latino activists and scholars say those feelings are bolstered by the hazy history of Cinco de Mayo and by stereotypes exploited by marketers.

The once-obscure holiday marking a 19th century-battle between Mexico and invading French forces is now a regular celebration in the U.S., where party-goers flock to bars for cheap margaritas and tacos.

Yazmin Irazoqui Ruiz of Albuquerque, New Mexico, says participants may eat Mexican food for a day but aren't helping immigrants who feel under attack.

IMMIGRATION-VISA OVERSTAYS

US agents can't effectively track visa holders, report says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A government report says U.S. immigration agents cannot effectively track foreigners who overstay their visas because of inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General said Thursday that immigration agents and analysts need better and more integrated computer systems to check visitors' immigration status and training on how to use them.

The report also says the U.S. has been slow to roll out a system to screen foreign visitors when they leave the U.S.

A pilot program is underway at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The report says more than 500,000 people overstayed their visas during a one-year period ending in September 2015.

DELTA-PASSENGERS BOOTED

In latest airline video, Delta boots family from flight

DALLAS (AP) — A California family says they were forced off a Delta plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children's seats on a crowded flight.

A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to Facebook Wednesday and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane.

Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV that they were returning from Hawaii with their two toddlers when they were removed from the plane.

In the video, Brian Schear explains that he wants to put one of the toddlers in a seat originally purchased for his 18-year-old son. Delta policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person's name.

AARON HERNANDEZ-DEATH

Police: Hernandez cited Bible passage in suicide

BOSTON (AP) — An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found April 19 hanging from a bed sheet at the Souza-Baranowski maximum-security prison, where he was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder. His suicide came five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.

A report released by state police Thursday says "John 3:16" was written on Hernandez's forehead and on the cell wall.

The popular Bible passage says: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

NOISE POLLUTION

Shhh. Hear the rustle of grass? Not so much now in US parks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The call of the wild is getting harder to hear.

A new study says peaceful, natural sounds are sometimes being drowned out by noise caused by people in many of America's protected parks, forests and wilderness areas.

Researchers measured sounds at 500 spots — from city parks to federal wilderness. They calculated that in nearly two-thirds of the Lower 48's parks, noise can at times be twice the natural background level because of airplanes, cars, logging, mining and oil and gas drilling.

Colorado State University biologist George Wittemyer says people hear only half the sounds that they would in natural silence. He says noise pollution can hurt wildlife looking for mates and food even though it may still seem quiet as a library.

The study is in Thursday's journal Science.

VENEZUELA-CRISIS

Death toll in Venezuela protests up to 36 with police death

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A police officer has died after being shot during the latest round of nationwide anti-government protests in Venezuela.

The death of the 38 year-old officer in the central state of Carabobo means three dozen people have now died in the month of protests. Hundreds also have been wounded — no small matter in a country with crippling medical shortages.

The Public Ministry says the officer died in clashes Wednesday. A 17 year-old protester also was killed in Caracas.

Students were preparing for more marches on Thursday Protesters are demanding immediate presidential elections. President Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition of attempting a coup, and has responded with an initiative to rewrite the constitution.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prince Philip jokes about advanced years

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has joked about his advanced years at a palace reception hours after officials announced his retirement from public duties.

Responding to a comment from mathematician Michael Atiyah, who told him he was sorry to hear he was standing down, Philip quipped: "Well I can't stand up much longer."

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit at St. James's Palace Thursday, alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

The Order of Merit is an honour given to those with achievements in the arts, learning, literature and science.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says relationship with Australia fantastic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is touting what he calls his "fantastic relationship" with Australia despite an earlier contentious phone call with its prime minister.

Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are meeting aboard a decommissioned World War II aircraft carrier docked in New York to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

Trump claims that the reports about the tense February call with Turnbull were "fake news."