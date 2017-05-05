Move over mud jeans: Neiman Marcus sells $1,425 torn sneaker
NEW YORK — Mud jeans are so last week. The latest destroyed fashion item to light up social media is a ripped-up sneaker that sells for $1,425 at Neiman Marcus.
Pictures on the department store's
Just last week, rival Nordstrom got its share of social media attention for selling dirty-looking jeans with caked-on mud for $425.
A representative for Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
