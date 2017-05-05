Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Britain's monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.
Wintour was made a dame — female equivalent of a knight — for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.
The U.K.-born editor arrived wearing her ever-present sunglasses, but removed them before entering the palace ballroom.
She said afterward that the queen had struggled to find a place to pin the insignia on Wintour's pink belted Chanel outfit.
Wintour said she also congratulated the queen on Prince Philip's long public service, calling him "an inspiration to us all."
The queen's husband, who is 95, announced Thursday that he will retire from public engagements in the fall.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!