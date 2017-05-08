Domestic violence hotline: Immigration-linked calls increase
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The nation's most prominent domestic violence hotline says there has been a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline, established by Congress in 1996 and partly reliant on federal funding, says in its newly released annual report that it responded to 323,660 phone calls, texts and online contacts in 2016. More than 7,000 of the calls evoked immigration-related issues — up nearly 30
Katie Ray-Jones, the hotline's CEO, said many of the callers were not U.S. citizens and said their abusers warned that they and their families would be deported if the abuse was reported to the police. In some cases, she said, the abusers had threatened to call federal immigration authorities.
Most Popular
-
Mr. Green Thumb: Immigrant showcases gardening talents at urban farm in Halifax
-
Two people seriously injured after head-on crash on Nova Scotia highway
-
Flyers against proposed addictions treatment centre send wrong message, says advocate
-
Police alert Nova Scotia residents to release of high-risk sex offender
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!